QUINCY — The trial of a former owner of a Quincy nightclub accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in 2021 is set to start on Feb. 14 after a continuance was denied.
Steven Homan's attorney, Benedict Song, sought a continuance Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court, saying the lead attorney in the case, Scott Rosenblum, had a trial already scheduled in federal court.
Judge Mark Vincent denied the request noting the case had been on several jury trial dockets.
Homan, 49, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery in May 2021.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4, 2021 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29, 2021.
Homan has filed a notice for affirmative defense for defense of property.
Four days are being set aside for the trial. Both Song and Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, agreed that jury selection could be lengthy given media coverage in the case.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.