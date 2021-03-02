QUINCY — A July trial has been set for the Quincy woman facing charges in a 2020 shooting outside Liberty.
Court records show that Kayla L. Obert appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the case was placed on the jury trial docket.
Obert, 29, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the March 4 incident. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
She and Gabriel D. Alvord were arrested shortly after the Adams County Sheriff's Department said it received a report of shots fired in the area of East 2100th Street and North 1050th Avenue. The caller told law enforcement that he was shot as he stood near his vehicle at his home.
The man was not injured in the incident.
Obert and Alvord were both indicted by an Adams County grand jury March 26, 2020.
Alvord, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree of attempted murder last July and was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections the following month. Alvord shot the rifle at least six times.
At his sentencing Alvord said Obert asked her to "scare" the man.
Obert will return to court June 15 for a status hearing.
She remains free after posting $35,000 bond.