QUINCY — Despite being disappointed by the outcome, the attorney for convicted murderer Timothy Bliefnick was full of praise for the way the trial was conducted, a statement said.

“As I stated (in my closing argument) it is our belief that the work of the Quincy Police Department exonerated Tim, but obviously the jury felt differently,” defense attorney Casey Schnack said in a written statement. “As far as the trial is concerned, we are obviously disappointed in the verdict.”