BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Pike County jury found a Bowling Green man guilty in the 2017 shooting death of his stepson.
Court records show Michael Allan Black, 64, on Thursday was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 31-year-old Alexander Koch.
Police were called to a domestic disturbance the evening of Aug. 18, 2017, at a residence on Route Y in rural Bowling Green, where both Black and Koch lived.
Police said Black and Koch had been in a physical altercation and Black left the home before returning about 15 minutes later. Black and Koch again engaged in conversation outside the residence when Black shot Koch.
Police said Black admitted to shooting Koch, telling them he was sick of being beaten by him, mentioning that Koch had hit him numerous times with a skateboard.
Upon the verdict, Black's bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody.