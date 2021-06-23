QUINCY — A Champaign man faces up to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he was convicted in an October 2020 shooting on Quincy's northwest side.
An Adams County jury needed 20 minutes Tuesday to find Tywone D. Mitchell, 25, guilty on one count of armed habitual criminal after a two-day trial.
Mitchell was arrested along with three others after a shooting Oct. 18 at North Third and Spruce where at least 39 shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
During the trial, jurors heard from officers from the Quincy Police Department as well as trace chemistry and DNA comparison from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
Police responded to the area at 10:19 p.m. and found 18 spent shell casings, and a witness reported a suspect vehicle had been shooting at another vehicle before fleeing.
Multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant shortly after in the 1300 block of North 12th where QPD said officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the shooting suspect vehicle arrive at the residence.
Police said they found three handguns in the home and one additional handgun inside the vehicle. One of the guns was reported as stolen and was equipped with an extended ammunition multi round drum.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha lauded the work of QPD, as well as Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones and Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck for their work on the case.
"The defendant had absolutely no ties to our community. He has been convicted multiple times of weapons offenses, brought a gun with an extended magazine capable of holding over 50 rounds of ammunition into our town and fired the weapon multiple times," Farha said.
"When I heard the recording of that shooting, it sounded like something you would hear in a movie or war zone. It has absolutely no place in Quincy."
Sentencing has been set for Aug. 16.
Mitchell continues to be held in the Adams County Jail.
Also charged in the shooting were Henry D. Blackwell Jr., 43, of Quincy, Tynell R. Washington, 36, of Quincy and Monnee Briggs, 18, of Champaign. Briggs was 17 at the time of the shooting but tried as an adult.
Jones said Mitchell's DNA was found on a firearm with an extended magazine, and Mitchell and Briggs both tested positive for gunshot residue.
"The bullets in the gun also matched the shell casings found at Third and Spruce," Jones said.
Briggs was sentenced to 12 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Washington pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces a sentencing cap of 10 years in prison.
Blackwell was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a weapon by a felon on Feb. 2.
Neither Washington nor Blackwell had any gunshot residue on their hands, Jones said.