QUINCY — Bradley S. Yohn spent much of his time Friday sparring in an Adams County courtroom.
He fought with Judge Roger Thomson, Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones and witnesses on the fourth day of testimony during his trial as he represents himself.
Yohn, 36, is being tried on two counts of home invasion, along with charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary, in the Nov. 9, 2021, attack of Tina Lohman. She died just weeks later.
An alleged accomplice to Yohn, Karen Blackledge was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in April 2022 after she pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.
Jones objected to Yohn's line of questioning of witnesses dozens of times, with Thomson sustaining the vast majority of them.
Multiple times Yohn attempted to introduce various exhibits, such as video, but was denied because he didn't lay a foundation to introduce it.
"Your honor, there is no foundation to lay," Yohn responded at one point.
At one point, Yohn pointed attempted to introduce phone records that he claimed would show Tina's husband, Tim Schmitt, never made a call to 911.
Jones objected saying Yohn didn't file notice that he would introduce business records.
When the jury was brought back into the courtroom, Yohn continued to try and question Schmitt again about the 911 call, leading Jones to loudly object.
Calls to 911 are not reported on phone bills.
"You need to move on," Thomson told Yohn. "That witness doesn't have knowledge to those records."
During the testimony of Sgt. Jake McMahon, Yohn had introduced the dispatch ticket for several questions. During cross-examination, Jones had McMahon read the logs regarding the 911 call at 6:09 p.m. that night.
Yohn also called Tina's daughters Ilsa Terrell and Heidi Young to the stand.
Terrell described her other the day after the attack as "in shock and wanted the nightmare to be over."
Young and her husband took Tina to Blessing Hospital the night of the attack where she sat in the room with her.
When Yohn asked if Tina went back to work the next day, Young replied, "She was a survivor.”
Yohn spent more than 90 minutes Friday afternoon questioning Sheriff's Investigator Kelsey Miller with several minutes trying to discredit her interview of Blackledge.
Miller testified Blackledge went through various states of emotion during the interview, but she believed what she told investigators. She added when Blackledge tried to lie during the interview at one point, investigators knew it was a lie based on what they had already gathered.
Yohn tried to play off Tina's laughs during her interview with investigators as odd, but Miller said it is a coping mechanism for trauma she has seen.
During cross-examination, Miller said victims of sexual assault deal cope with their trauma in many ways.
"There is no normal response for a victim. Everybody is different," Miller said.
Testimony is set to resume Monday. Yohn said he plans to call Blackledge, as well as his father Bradley Yohn, Sr., who is currently serving a 180-day sentence in the Adams County Jail for a possession of methamphetamine conviction.
Yohn also has claimed this week that he would take the stand, but that did not come up Friday.
He also plans to recall Terrell for some additional questioning.
Thomson told Yohn that once he is done presenting his case, closing arguments will start immediately.