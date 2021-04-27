JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The ex-wife and daughter of the man charged in the death his fiancée testified they didn't know about his seven-year relationship with the woman during his trial on Tuesday.
Also during the second day of the trial, two men jailed in the Monroe County Jail with James Addie testified that he told them he faced a $500,000 cash-only bond because he put “someone face down in a ditch.”
Addie, 54, is accused in the April 27, 2018, shooting death of 35-year-old Molly Watson at a remote low-water creek crossing near the intersection of Missouri Route 151 and Highway M.
Addie was scheduled to marry Watson on April 29, 2018, at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. However, Addie was still married to his wife of 23 years, Melanie Addie.
Addie’s daughter, Emma Addie, 20, took the stand before lunch. As she walked in the courtroom, Addie took his glasses off and wiped his eyes with a tissue.
As Emma started to testify Addie wrote on a notepad or looked down or straight ahead.
Emma said that her father arrived at home at around 10 p.m. on April 27. Addie has told investigators he arrived home at 8:30 p.m.
His daughter said that her relationship with her mother was good and had been good with her father.
Emma, who was a junior at Paris High School, said that she was completing an online class on April 27.
“I spent most of my time in the living room trying to finish my homework,” she said, adding that there was a deadline that evening for her assignment.
She said when Addie arrived at home, “he came into the living room and asked why I was still awake.” Emma said she told her father that she was finishing an assignment.
After she completed her homework, Emma said she went to brush her teeth in the bathroom. While in the bathroom, Emma said that Addie came and stood in the doorway in his underwear.
“He walked out to the dining room. He was getting food out of the microwave. He looked antsy,” she said.
She said that her father was doing laundry and that as she walked out of the bathroom, she detected the odor of bleach.
Her father, she said, introduced her to Watson in 2017 when she needed to have a costume made for an event, saying that Addie introduced Watson as a friend.
Emma said that she went to bed and was not awakened when the Missouri State Highway Patrol came to the house. Emma told Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Smith that she did not learn of her father’s scheduled April 29 wedding until she arrived home from her high school prom on April 28.
Smith asked if Emma knew that she was on the guest list for her father’s wedding and if she received an invitation to the wedding.
“No,” she answered.
Earlier in the day, Missouri Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Bradley Ream testified that after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department found a wedding website for Watson and Addie, he drove to Addie’s home near Santa Fe in southern Monroe County to “make a death notification” to Addie.
However, when he arrived at Addie’s house around 2:20 a.m. April 28, he was taken aback when saw Melanie Addie.
“A female appeared out of the side room. It completely surprised me. I asked who she was, and she said, ‘I am his wife,’ and he (Addie) said she was wife,” Ream said.
Ream started to interview Addie at his dining room table.
“He informed me that he and Molly had worked together at the Moberly prison that they had a relationship for the last seven years,” Ream said. “They were to be married on April 29. He said that he had been married for 22 years.”
Ream added that Addie said: “I got myself involved in something shouldn’t have.” Ream testified that Addie granted him permission to look in the garage at his 2000 Mercury Sable.
During her testimony, Melanie Addie said that the first she learned of her husband’s seven-year relationship with Watson and his plans to marry her the next day were when Ream arrived at their home.
“(It) was good sometimes, bad sometimes,” she said of her marriage. “I thought we both tried to make it work.”
She said they went to dinner after she got off work in Mexico and came home. He left the house around 7 p.m., she said, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and boots, which investigators say they have not found.
She said after Addie was arrested, later in the day, she looked in a loft area of their garage and found a locked box that contained photos of Watson and Addie together.
Also testifying Tuesday was Richard Painter said that he and Bryce Hendren, who also testified, were sharing a couch, watching television in the Monroe County Jail, when they asked Addie about his high bond.
“The phrase came up, ‘I put someone face down in a ditch,’” Painter said.
Addie’s attorney, James Kirsch, challenged the Painter’s recalling of the conversation, getting him to agree that there was considerable background noise from the television and shower.