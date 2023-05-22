Jury selection starts Monday in Bliefnick case

Timothy Bliefnick speaks with his attorney, Casey Schnack, during a final pretrial hearing Friday, May 19, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. Jury selection in Bliefnick's case starts Monday.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Jury selection started Monday in the Timothy W. Bliefnick trial.

Bliefnick, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.