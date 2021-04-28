JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The case of the Missouri man charged with the 2018 death of his fiancée in Monroe County will likely head to the jury on Thursday as both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday in Cole County Circuit Court.
Testimony ended just before noon on the third day of the jury trial of James Addie of Santa Fe who is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Molly Watson on a gravel road in far western Monroe County near Missouri 151 and Route M.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning and the jury should be sent to deliberate the case following instructions from Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem, who is presiding over case.
Addie was scheduled to marry Watson, whom he had been involved with for seven year, on April 29, 2018. However, Addie was still married to his wife of 23 years, Melanie Addie.
During her testimony Tuesday, Melanie Addie said she learned of her husband’s affair with Watson during a 2:20 a.m. visit on April 28 from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator who came to their rural home near the Audrain County line to inform Addie that his fiancé’s body was discovered.
The notification quickly became an investigation, which led to Addie’s arrest just after 4 a.m. Melanie Addie filed for divorce in May 2018, only weeks after Addie’s arrest. The divorce was granted in August 2018.
Prosecutors on Wednesday presented forensic evidence to the jury. Experts testified about blood splatters found on a shirt near Watson’s body, the cause of her death and the type of ammunition that was used to fire a point-blank shot to the back of Watson’s head.
The trial got intense in the late morning during the testimony of Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator Jared Krafton, who told the jury there was an “11-point match” between tire track impressions made at the crime scene and Addie’s car that he concluded proved that Addie’s car was at the scene of Watson’s murder.
As he was questioned by Assistant Attorney General Katharine Dolin, who is trying the case with Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Smith, Krafton took the jury through detailed photos of a tire from the back right side of
Defense Attorney James Kirsch fired back at Krafton, challenging the validity of his investigation and conclusions. As he did during an unsuccessful motion hearing in December to get the tire evidence tossed before trial, Kirsch peppered Krafton with a series of yes and no questions that challenged the consistency, accuracy and what he called a lack of science to match the tire tracks.
Kirsch focused on what he called the “objectivity” of Krafton’s claim to have matched 11 points in the tire treads that he concluded matched the impressions taken at the crime scene and Addie’s tire.
After the prosecution rested, Kirsch rested the defense without presenting witnesses. He was twice unsuccessful in getting Beteem to acquit Addie because of insufficient evidence.