MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Scotland County jury needed less two hours to convict a LaGrange man in the death of a toddler.

Court records showed Marcus A. Mays was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the Aug. 21, 2018, death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen, who died at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. An autopsy found that she died from a closed-head injury.