MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Scotland County jury needed less two hours to convict a LaGrange man in the death of a toddler.
Court records showed Marcus A. Mays was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the Aug. 21, 2018, death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen, who died at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. An autopsy found that she died from a closed-head injury.
The jury announced the verdict Thursday after a three-day trial in Scotland County Circuit Court. The case was moved to Scotland County on a change of venue.
Taylen was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., on Aug. 17, 2018 and later transferred to St. Louis. Mays was arrested the next day.
Police said Mays, 38, told investigators that he was angry at the girl, who was in his care, because she soiled her pants. He reportedly pushed her into a toilet and struck her on the buttocks with a belt and struck her in the head with the back of his hand numerous times, causing head injuries.
Mays is set to return to court Oct. 26 for sentencing.
He is being held in the Lewis County Jail.