QUINCY — Law enforcement officers made up a majority of the witnesses Wednesday in the Bradley S. Yohn trial.
Sgt. Joe Lohmeyer of the Adams County Sheriff's Department testified that he was one of the first law enforcement officers on scene Nov. 9, 2021, on a report of a car jacking and a rape.
At the scene, Lohmeyer said Christine "Tina" Lohman told him that her headlights weren't working properly as she headed to her North Bottom Road home on Nov, 9, 2021. A truck pulled up behind her, and a man approached her vehicle. She thought the man was going to assist her.
He said she told him the man forced her in his car and threw her cellphone from it.
Tina described the individual as a white, scruffy, red-haired male who had a beard to Lohmeyer.
He testified that it appeared Tina was in shock.
"There was like a pain for kind of remembering it and some hesitation," Lohmeyer said.
After receiving the statement, he searched the county for her stolen vehicle.
Yohn, 36, is being tried on two counts of home invasion, along with charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary, in the attack on Tina. She died just weeks after the attack.
An alleged accomplice to Yohn, Karen Blackledge was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in April 2022 after she pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.
Prosecutors expect to close their case Thursday morning with three witness from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
Keith Kinney who was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force testified about Yohn's arrest Nov. 10, 2021, in Springfield.
Kinney said when he arrived at the Springfield residence Yohn was already in handcuffs, though he still had a purse around his shoulder.
The purse had numerous items in it, including money, Tina's voter ID card and a bag of jewelry. Tina's husband, Tim Schmitt, confirmed in testimony Tuesday that the items were her possessions.
Brandi Field, a retired crime scene investigator for the Illinois State Police, testified that she documented the crime scene.
She was able to collect footwear impressions at the crime scene, as well as collect items for fingerprint and DNA testing.
Field later found fingerprints on the recovered Toyota Avalon.
Testing is conducted at the state crime lab.
Investigator John Schone of the Adams County Sheriff's Department testified that he assisted with the search warrant of Yohn's Springfield residence.
He testified that a purse was seized from Yohn that had items that have been confirmed to be Tina's, as well as a chainsaw and hedge trimmer that Tim Schmitt said were missing from their home.
Also testifying Wednesday was David Joseph who worked at the Phillips 66 station on Mark Twain Avenue in Hannibal, Mo.
He testified two people arrived in a white Toyota Avalon arrived at the station the evening with two people in it. Tina's car was a white Toyota Avalon.
Video from the gas station shows two people entering the store. Joseph described a white man with a red beard who had a bag with a lots of money in it.
The man played a video gaming machine in the station before leaving.