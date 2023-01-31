QUINCY — A bench trial was set for the Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children.
Appearing in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday, Natasha L. McBride waived her right to a jury trial, and instead opted for a trial where the judge will issue the verdict instead of a jury. The trial is set to start May 1.
McBride, 38, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash. A witness told police that they believed McBride's vehicle was traveling at 80 mph or higher.
Setting the case on a trial docket was delayed for months after the state's attorney's office appealed an April 1 ruling that dismissed a charge of aggravated driving under the influence. The appellate court affirmed the ruling.
The trial is expected to last three days. McBride is set to return to court April 4 for a status hearing.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.