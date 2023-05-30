Search history, autopsy results presented to Bliefnick trial jury

Timothy Bliefnick sits at the defense counsel table during a break Friday, May 26, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. 

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The prosecution in the Timothy Bliefnick trial will rest its case Tuesday.

Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said Quincy Police Detective Nick Eddy will be the only witness to testify Tuesday afternoon.