QUINCY — The prosecution in the Timothy Bliefnick trial will rest its case Tuesday.
Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said Quincy Police Detective Nick Eddy will be the only witness to testify Tuesday afternoon.
Bliefnick, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.
The prosecution spend a majority of the morning with Illinois State Police forensic scientists.
Vickie Reels, a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, testified that eight shell casings found at the crime scene were fired from the same gun as 27 shell casings found in Timothy Bliefnick's basement.
