QUINCY — Prosecutors focused on the search history of Timothy Bliefnick's laptop computer and cellphone during the fourth day of testimony in his trial.

Quincy Police Detective Erik Cowick testified Friday that in reviewing the cellphone data from Timothy Bliefnick's phone, he found searches including "how to open my door with a crowbar," "can I force my door open with a crowbar if I lock myself out," how many cops in Quincy Illinois," "how to make a homemade pistol silencer," "average Quincy Police Department response time" and "average Quincy Police Department response time."