QUINCY — When Tim Schmitt arrived at his home on Nov. 9, 2021, he found the garage door open, a car missing and the door to the house broken as if someone kicked it in. Inside the house, he found his wife, Christine “Tina” Lohman sitting on the floor crying.
“She told me they raped her,” he testified Tuesday during the first day of testimony in the Bradley S. Yohn trial in Adams County Circuit Court.
Yohn, 36, is being tried on two counts of home invasion, along with charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary, in the attack on Tina. She died just weeks after the attack.
An alleged accomplice to Yohn, Karen Blackledge was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in April 2022 after she pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.
The couple were married for two years but had been together for 36, Schmitt testified.
When he returned home that night, he also noticed tire marks in the yard that weren’t there before, as well as items on the floor of the garage.
After finding his wife sitting in their home, Schmitt testified to seeing a knife and a can of carpet cleaner on the floor. Tina was crying and worried the people who attacked her would return to the home.
“I went into the bedroom and I got a gun,” Schmitt said. “I brought the gun out and gave it to Tina, and then I got my phone and called 911.”
After the call, Schmitt said Tina told him that she was driving to their home on North Bottom Road when she had car trouble at the intersection of Koch’s Road and Bonansinga Drive. A man came to help her turn the lights on, and he got in the car and drove off with her.
He said as they drove the man sexually assaulted her.
“She told me she thought they were going to kill her,” Schmitt said, adding that she told them there was jewelry at the house. “He said, ‘If your husband’s there, I’m going to kill you both.”
When they were at the house, Tina was thrown down a flight of stairs to the basement where there was a safe. After the man couldn’t get into the safe, Tina told him the safe was wired to police departments.
Schmitt testified Tina told him after the man couldn’t get in the safe, he took her back upstairs and sexually assaulted her again, and the woman assailant threatened to kill her with a knife.
He testified that Tina was in pain until she died.
Representing himself during the trial, Yohn spent an hour reviewing Schmitt’s testimony from minutes earlier.
During opening statements, Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck said Tina was looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family. Presents were already purchased, wrapped and ready to be placed under the tree.
“But Tina Lohman would not get to see the looks of anticipation on her grandchildren’s faces when they saw those presents, not get to hear ‘Merry Christmas, Grandma,’ not get to open the presents from her children and her husband, because that night she was kidnapped by the defendant, she was robbed by the defendant, and she was brutally and violently sexually assaulted by the defendant,” Keck said. “The defendant left Tina bruised and battered, crying and bleeding on the floor, unable to stand, emotionally and physically scarred, until she died, 33 days later, on Dec. 12, 2021.”
Keck described a terrifying ordeal to the jury, alleging Yohn sprayed Tina’s mouth and body with carpet cleaner.
After that night, Keck told jurors Tina was in emotional and physical pain until she died.
“Tina won’t be able to take that witness stand and tell you what the defendant and his accomplice did to her,” she said. “Instead, her husband will tell you what she told him that night when he found her crying and bleeding on their living room floor.”
The day after the attack U.S. Marshals found Yohn in Springfield. He had Tina’s purse over his shoulder, which contained her jewelry and voter ID card. He also had her watch on his wrist and a rosary in his pocket.
Schmitt testified that photos of items shown to him and the jury were items that belonged to Tina.
In his opening statement, Yohn told the jury what they heard from Keck was “theatrics” and that prosecutors will try to persuade them that he is guilty.
“Throughout this trial, you will see some of the most major coincidences that you have ever seen in your lives,” he said, adding he intends to show the jury that what the prosecution presents does not follow the “definition of logic.”
Taking the stand in the afternoon, Jaclyn Oglesby, an ER nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner at Blessing Hospital, testified that she examined Tina at the hospital and noticed fresh bruising on her body.
Photos taken by Oglesby during the exam were shown to jurors, including photos she said showed signs of chemical burns in Tina’s mouth.
Closing testimony Tuesday was Dr. Ada Kagumba, an OB-GYN with Quincy Medical Group. She testified she saw Tina for a follow-up appointment a week after the attack.
Kagumba described a patient who was still in shock.
“It’s as if she was watching something that happened to her, but couldn’t believe it happened to her,” she said.
Kagumba reported the bruises she saw were consistent with photos taken at Blessing.
Testimony is set to resume Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to last the week.