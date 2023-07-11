QUINCY — When Tim Schmitt arrived at his home on Nov. 9, 2021, he found the garage door open, a car missing and the door to the house broken as if someone kicked it in. Inside the house, he found his wife, Christine “Tina” Lohman sitting on the floor crying.

“She told me they raped her,” he testified Tuesday during the first day of testimony in the Bradley S. Yohn trial in Adams County Circuit Court.