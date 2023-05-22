Bliefnick jury selected, trial to begin Tuesday

Timothy Bliefnick speaks with his attorney, Casey Schnack, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. The Bliefnick trial is set to begin Tuesday following Monday's jury selection.

 H-W File Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Six men and six women will hear the case against Timothy W. Bliefnick starting Tuesday.

A full day of jury selection on Monday took a pool of around 70 potential jurors down to the 12 men and women that will sit on the panel. Four others — two men and two women — will serve as alternate jurors if needed in the case.