QUINCY — Carley Hiland knows her grandmother was a survivor.
Even after the attack that changed her and her family's lives, Tina Lohman continued providing strength to her family.
"She would say, 'You know you're going to get through this. You've gotten through every bad day, and we're going to get through this, too,'" Hiland said. "She was never down for long. She went to work the next day, because she's like 'What am I going to do mope around all day?'
"And that's just not the kind of woman she was. You're going to recover from this, and you're going to keep going, and that's what we're going to do. We're just going to pick up the pieces, and we can finally start to actually heal and mourn."
Surrounded by Tina's children, Hiland spoke to the media Monday after the man who attacked her grandmother was found guilty of all charges. Bradley S. Yohn, 36, faces a minimum of 70 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
"This has been a nightmare — 19 months, going to court, seeing this clown lie about my grandma and say she was a liar," Hiland said. "Victims deserve to be believed. She was a victim and she's a survivor and her story is real and it's true. And he did do this to her, and she got her justice today."
Lohman died a month after the Nov. 9, 2021, attack.
After jury deliberations took more than two hours, Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones and Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck were relieved to hear the verdict.
"They were out, frankly, longer than we expected, and after a couple hours, you start to get a little nervous and you're worried that maybe something crazy is going to happen," Jones said. "But I'm glad at the end, obviously, they reached the right decision."
Both Jones and Keck met with Tina before she died, and they believed she was "sunshine personified."
"I never met a person who could deal with what she dealt with and have the attitude that she dealt with," Jones said. "It was remarkable. Like her daughter said, she was a survivor."
The family, Jones and Keck witnessed the case get delayed multiple times, including in June 2022 when Yohn requested an attorney as prospective jurors were at the courtroom door. Yohn ended up representing himself in the case.
"We were tired of his antics, we were tired of his stupid conspiracy theories, we were tired of him getting to say whatever he wanted whenever he wanted, and frankly, at the end of the trial, I think the best thing for all of us to do is forget about him and never think about him again," Jones said. "Because that's what he deserves."
What made it worse is it is such a "terrible, heinous case," Keck added.
"We have a 77-year-old woman that was sexually assaulted by a random person in her own home, and he wanted it to be all about him and how the system was out to get him," she said.
Jurors heard some of the outlandish claims Monday. After listening to Yohn's 72-minute closing argument, the Adam Sandler film "Billy Madison" came to Jones' mind.
"At no point in his irrational closing argument did he come anywhere close to a coherent thought," he said. "We were all dumber for having heard it. I'm glad the jury awarded him no points, and frankly, may God have mercy on his soul."
Since November 2021, Tina Lohman's family has grown closer.
"It's been a real test for our family, and we just channeled her strength because she was so strong," Hiland said. "She's what got us through that for sure — just thinking about her and how she would act and what she would do.
"She was a force to be reckoned with, and so are we."
Even though Yohn will be back in court Sept. 1 for sentencing, the verdict provides allows provides a start for closure.
"We'll never understand why this happened," Hiland said. "There was no reason for it. We really don't have answers as to why, but honestly, I don't think we do. He's going where he's going, and we got the justice my grandma and their mom needed."