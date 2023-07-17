QUINCY — An Adams County jury needed about two-and-half-hours Monday to find Bradley S. Yohn guilty in a November 2021 home invasion and sexual assault.

Yohn, 36, was found guilty of two counts of home invasion, along with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary, in the Nov. 9, 2021, attack of Tina Lohman. She died just weeks later.