QUINCY — An Adams County jury needed about two-and-half-hours Monday to find Bradley S. Yohn guilty in a November 2021 home invasion and sexual assault.
Yohn, 36, was found guilty of two counts of home invasion, along with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary, in the Nov. 9, 2021, attack of Tina Lohman. She died just weeks later.
After the verdict was read, Yohn was immediately handcuffed.
Sentencing was set for Sept. 1.
During closing arguments, Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones showed a picture of a blanket with blood on it.
"That picture shows you exactly what was done to Tina Lohman in her own home," Jones said. "Did he use force on her? You're damn right he did."
He reminded jurors of fingerprints that matched Yohn, footwear impressions that matched the shoes Yohn was wearing when he was arrested and DNA evidence that found Yohn as a contributor. He also mentioned Tina's possessions that were found with Yohn when he was arrested, including a watch of hers he was wearing.
Jones said Yohn didn't expect Tina to be strong and tell people what he did.
"You know what he wasn't counting on?" he said. "You. He wasn't counting on the citizens of Adams County. He wasn't going to get away with it. In our county when you do what he did, we don't turn a blind eye"
Yohn who was representing himself rested his case Monday morning. After saying last week that he would testify in his defense, he opted to not.
He briefly called his father, Bradley Yohn, Sr., to the witness stand outside of the presence of the jury to testify.
Yohn said his father could provide an alibi, but Yohn never disclosed an alibi defense. Yohn also said his father would testify that the jewelry he was wearing the day of the arrest was his.
During the brief testimony Yohn, Sr., said he wasn’t good at remembering dates, and Yohn said he wouldn’t call him for testimony in front of the jury.
During his lengthy closing argument, Yohn said he wasn't there that night.
"I'm not a creep," Yohn said. "The person who does those things is a creep."
He spent more than an hour attempting to minimize the evidence in the case, saying that many of the witnesses couldn't remember details and that jewelry and a rosary collected during his arrested were his.
With the guilty verdict, both people charged in the attack have now been convicted.
Yohn’s accomplice Karen Blackledge was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in April 2022 after she pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.