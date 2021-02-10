QUINCY — Two Ames, Iowa, residents were arrested on Wednesday after reportedly fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle in Missouri and Illinois.
Robert A. Knopp, 32, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license revoked, as well as Iowa warrants for first-degree theft, second-degree theft and driving while license suspended. Tiffani Thompson, 24, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
The Quincy Police Department said at 8:30 a.m. the Marion County Sheriff's Department was pursuing a Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen from Keokuk, Iowa.
The pursuit led Marion County sheriff's deputies into Quincy via the Quincy Memorial Bridge.
Police said the truck was found abandoned near South Sixth and Jackson, and after a search of the 600 block of Jackson, Knopp and Thompson were found inside a children's playset in a residential backyard. Both were arrested without incident.
Both were taken to the Adams County Jail.
Also assisting were the Adams County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police.