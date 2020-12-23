CARTHAGE, Ill. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the Dec. 18 shooting death of an Augusta man.
The Hancock County state’s attorney’s office reported that Cody J. Johnson, 24, and Michael A. Garcia, 24, were arrested on warrants in Grady County, Ga.
Both were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of 43-year-old Christopher D. Ellington, who died of an apparent gunshot wound.
The Illinois State Police and Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots-fired call at 12:47 a.m. at 609 Main, where Ellington was found.
State’s Attorney Rachel Mast said Johnson and Garcia are awaiting extradition proceedings in Georgia.
Bond has been set at $5 million for Johnson and $2.5 million for Garcia.
The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the sheriff’s department, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Grady County, Ga., Sheriff’s Department and the Decatur County, Ga., Sheriff’s Department.