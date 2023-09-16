QUINCY — Two Quincy men were arrested late Friday in connection with a stabbing.
Dylan M. Test, 20, of the 1500 block of Monroe was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and mob action.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 9:55 am
Heaton S. Brothers, 19, of the 1800 block of Maple was arrested on a charge of mob action.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called at 11:12 p.m. to Blessing Hospital, 1005 Broadway, on a report of a stabbing.
Once on scene officers found a man with a stab wound to his chest.
Police said officers were told those involved were in the area. Officers found Test and Brothers who were arrested.
The man who was stabbed remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Blessing Hospital.
Both Test and Brothers were taken to the Adams County Jail pending their first court appearance.