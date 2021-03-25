PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A Pleasant Hill man and woman were arrested Wednesday on drug possession charges.
Adam L. Crowder, 32, and Heather L. Crowder, 29, were arrested when officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, West Central Illinois Drug Task force and Pleasant Hill Police Department served a search warrant in a home on East Mosier Street in Pleasant Hill. Both were taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Heather Crowder also was arrested on an outstanding Pike County warrant.
Both were taken to the Pike County Jail where they await a court appearance.