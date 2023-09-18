QUINCY — The two Quincy men arrested in connection with a stabbing Friday will remain in the Adams County Jail for the duration of their cases.
Both Dylan M. Test, 20, and Heaton S. Brothers, 19, made their first appearance Monday in Adams County Circuit Court. They also were the first two detention hearings held in Adams County as part of the pretrial provisions of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bond as a condition for pretrial release in Illinois.
The two were charged with attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated battery. Brothers was charged under an accountability theory.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called at 11:12 p.m. Friday to Blessing Hospital, 1005 Broadway, on a report of a stabbing.
Once on scene officers found a man with a stab wound to his chest.
Police said officers were told those involved were in the area. Officers found Test and Brothers who were arrested.
Judge Zachary Boren found Test and Brothers both constituted a threat to the community, which could not be mitigated through any conditions of release.
As part of the law, the Adams County state's attorney's office filed petitions for detention in both cases.
Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the state's attorney's office argued both Test and Brothers were perfect examples of who should remain detained under the new provisions of the SAFE-T Act.
"There is not middle ground," Jones said. "We either let (them) go, or we detain (them)."
Jones said surveillance footage from Blessing Hospital shows Test and Brothers attack the man with Test stabbing him in the chest. The knife was reportedly a switchblade with a blade longer than 3 inches.
Test reportedly stabbed the man in the heart. After the stabbing occurred, the attack reportedly continued with the man pinned between two cars.
Public Defender Sarah Lucey argued under the SAFE-T Act other alternatives should be considered prior to pretrial detention. She argued for home confinement with GPS monitoring for both.
She argued Test and Brothers had minimal criminal history, and both would stay away from anyone the court ordered them to avoid.
She noted Brothers didn't have the knife and didn't even know the man who was stabbed, drawing a sharp rebuke from Jones.
"He attacked a stranger. He had no contact with before that," he said. "What else do we need to show he's a danger to the community?"
Jones said the man had to be resuscitated once while being treated for his injuries.
Blessing Hospital said the man was in good condition as of Monday afternoon.
Both Test and Brothers have the right to appeal the detention order, but it must be filed in 14 days.
The two are set to appear Sept. 25 for an appearance with counsel.