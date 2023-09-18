QUINCY — The two Quincy men arrested in connection with a stabbing Friday will remain in the Adams County Jail for the duration of their cases.

Both Dylan M. Test, 20, and Heaton S. Brothers, 19, made their first appearance Monday in Adams County Circuit Court. They also were the first two detention hearings held in Adams County as part of the pretrial provisions of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bond as a condition for pretrial release in Illinois.