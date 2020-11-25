QUINCY — Two men charged in an October shooting in Quincy have pleaded not guilty to charges.
Court records show that Henry D. Blackwell Jr., 43, and Tywone D. Mitchell, 24, during appearances Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court, pleaded not guilty to charges of armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and possession of methamphetamine.
Blackwell’s case was placed on the January jury trial docket, and Mitchell’s case was set for February.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 18 on a report of shots fired and found 18 spent shell casings in the area between North Third Street, Spruce to Sycamore, and a witness reported a suspect vehicle had been shooting at another vehicle before fleeing.
Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police served a search warrant about 11 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of North 12th.
QPD said officers had observed a vehicle matching the description of the shooting suspect vehicle arrive at the home. Several people left the vehicle and entered the home before the search warrant was served.
After searching the home, police said officers found three handguns and one additional handgun inside the suspect vehicle, pursuant to an additional search warrant. One of the guns was reported as stolen and was equipped with an extended ammunition multiround drum.
Blackwell, Mitchell, Tynell R. Washington, 46, and a 17-year-old were arrested after the search.
Washington, who faces identical charges, is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
All three are being held in the Adams County Jail — Blackwell on $500,000 bond, Washington on $400,000 bond and Mitchell on $350,000 bond.