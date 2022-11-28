QUINCY — Warrants have been issued for two St. Louis area men accused of stealing from a Quincy jewelry store earlier this month.
Rashawn L. Shaw, 34, and Robert A. Floyd, 31, are both wanted on a charge of theft over $10,000 in connection with a Nov. 5 theft from Zales in the Quincy Town Center.
The Quincy Police Department said two men entered the store posing as customers and asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry. They reportedly were able to gain control of four rings — valued at more than $40,000 — and fled the store.
Police said the initial dscription provided was for two Black males who fled the area in a white Dodge SUV.
An investigation revealed that the men matched a description from similar thefts across the Midwest. The investigation by multiple agencies identified the two men.
Neither Shaw nor Floyd have been arrested, and the investigation continues.