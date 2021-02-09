PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Two Pike County men have been arrested, accused of not registering as sex offenders.
Patrick T.D. Cantwell, 25, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested Sunday on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and knowingly provide false information as a sex offender.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said an investigation started after a sex offender compliance check on Cantwell, who was arrested at his home on 150th Avenue.
Additional charges are likely.
Also arrested was Verle E. Gibson, 42, of Pearl, on Jan. 27 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
The Sheriff's Department said it started an investigation after Verle reportedly failed to register as a sex offender. He was arrested at his home on 145th Avenue.
Both are being held in the Pike County Jail.