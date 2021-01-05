PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Prison sentences were handed down Tuesday to two Pike County residents for drug-related crimes.
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s and Pleasant Hill Police departments, Brandon M. Fox, 41, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for methamphetamine-related offenses.
Fox was discovered with methamphetamine in his vehicle by Pleasant Hill Police in September. Police said an investigation led to the November discovery of methamphetamine from Fox’s home.
Fox was convicted on charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, as well as a no-bond probation violation warrant out of Wayne County, Mo.
Sydney P. Little, 32, of Griggsville, was sentenced to nine years in prison for similar drug offenses, according to the Pike County Sheriff and Pittsfield Police departments.
An investigation started in August when Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Pittsfield police received information that Little and others were involved in methamphetamine manufacturing. The investigation led to police seizing a “shake and bake” methamphetamine lab, obtaining pseudoephedrine logs and search warrants.
Little pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing.