PITTSIFELD, Ill. — Two Pittsfield residents were arrested on drug charges this week in separate incidents.
Chester Lockhart, 54, was arrested on Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice, and on an active warrant for probation revocation.
The Pittsfield Police Department said officers served a search warrant at 1001 N. Jackson, Lot 11, and reportedly found methamphetamine, methamphetamine smoking paraphernalia and nearly $1,500 in cash.
Police said the Pittsfield Public Works Department assisted officers by using a sewer scope to view the sanitary sewer lines of the home to find contraband Lockhart reportedly flushed down the toilet after officers entered.
Lockhart is being held in the Pike County Jail on $10,000 for the warrant, as well as $25,000 for the new charges.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday, Shelley Evans, 48, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Police said a search warrant was obtained for a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, as well as for Evans, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
The vehicle was discovered Wednesday on Memorial Street, and an officer initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle was searched and reportedly found methamphetamine.
Evans is being held in the Pike County Jail on $18,000 bond.