Two Quincy residents arrested in connection with Capitol riot

QUINCY — Two Quincy residents who shared a photo of themselves standing in what appears to be the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot have been arrested.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Jason and Christina Gerding were arrested Thursday on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restrict building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The criminal complaint says tips in reference to the riot identified the Gerdings as participating in the incident at the Capitol, with one providing a Twitter account linked to Jason Gerding.
The complaint said the account was reviewed by the FBI, and it included the tagline "We The People Have Woken" and a profile picture of then President Donald Trump with a "Q" in the background referring to QAnon — "a loosely affiliated network and community of people who believe in a number of conspiracy theories."
On Dec. 21, 2020, Jason Gerding's account tweeted "Anons... I need help just booked flight to dc forth (sic) the 6th. Best place to stay close to rally."
Five days later, a tweet from the same account indicated that he trusted "the plan" and that he would be in "DC Jan 6th."
The complaint includes a photo of the couple reportedly taken in front of the John Trumbull painting "Declaration of Independence." It was posted to Jason Gerding's Twitter account the afternoon of the riot.
The posts remained on the account as of Friday morning
The complaint said on Jan. 8, another Twitter user referred to the photo stating "Here's two people from Quincy Illinois who took part in the Capital (sic) Hill insurgance (sic)!!!"
Attached to the message was a screenshot of a Facebook conversation involving Christina Gerding where she wrote "Quincy made it inside." After someone commented on the post that they hoped she would be locked up, she replied "well since they let us inside; opened the door for us I think I'll be just fine."
The complaint also says that on Jan. 6, a Facebook account for Jason Gerding, posted a photo of a George Washington bust inside the Capitol.
The two were identified by a search of their names, and a witness who provided a tip to law enforcement also identified the two.
The Justice Department said the two were released on conditions and will appears Tuesday by video in federal court in Washington.