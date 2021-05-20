UPDATE: The Brown County Sheriff's Department reported Thursday afternoon that Rebecca Yeakel was found and is safe.
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year old.
Rebecca Jane Yeakel, an Asian female, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Rebecca’s bicycle was found at Wednesday night near Star Bridge near County Road 725E and County Road 960N near Versailles. An Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert, or Amber Alert, was issued Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about Rebecca is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 217-773-3961 or call 911.