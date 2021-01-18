QUINCY — The controlled lockdown at Blessing Hospital ended late Monday morning.
The Quincy Police Department said on Monday morning, it arrested Christopher A. Goodwin, 32, of Quincy on a charge of disorderly conduct in connection with a threat made by a patient.
The hospital announced the lockdown Sunday after it said an Emergency Center patient made threats to the hospital.
A controlled lockdown requires all perimeter access points to be monitored. All staff members and visitors entering the 11th Street campus will be screened.
Blessing workers were told to report to work as scheduled and follow policies and procedures for a controlled lockdown.
Goodwin was released on a notice to appear.
Original Story
QUINCY — A controlled lockdown remains in effect Monday at Blessing Hospital.
The lockdown will remain in place until law enforcement makes contact with the person.