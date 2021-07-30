QUINCY — A man wanted on warrant was arrested after nearly a five-hour standoff.
The man — identified as Jason McEntee — had barricaded himself in a car on Quincy's north side and reportedly threatened police.
Quincy Deputy Police Chief Shannon Pilkington said an Adams County sheriff's deputy on the U.S. Marshals task force attempted to make a traffic stop about 2:30 p.m. on a silver car to make an arrest a man with a warrant when it fled.
The vehicle reportedly fled before stopping on North 25th Street between Spring and Oak. The driver fled, and McEntee, who is wanted out of Missouri barricaded himself in the vehicle.
Police said McEntee is wanted on a warrant for aggravated domestic battery.
Pilkington said McEntee said he was armed and would shoot at police.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department, the Quincy Police Department and Illinois State Police remain on scene.
This report will be updated.