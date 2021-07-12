WARSAW, Ill. — A Warsaw man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly throwing a bench vise and injuring a person during a domestic dispute, police announced Monday.
Hancock County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 12:53 a.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Main Street in Warsaw, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies determined that Deacon M. Egley, 35, had thrown a bench vise during an altercation, which had injured a person.
Egley was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and transported to the Hancock County Jail to await an initial court appearance.