QUINCY — The woman charged in connection with the 2020 traffic crash that killed four people, including three children, seeks release from the Adams County Jail as prosecutors appeal the dismissal of one charge of her case.
Natasha L. McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, filed the motion Monday. Judge Timothy Wessel set a hearing on the motion for Monday.
McBride has been held in the Adams County Jail on a $5 million bond since her arrest after the Aug. 14, 2020, crash.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash. According to the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
The Adams County state's attorney's office is appealing the dismissal of one count of aggravated driving under the influence from earlier this month.