QUINCY — A Quincy woman who stole a Quincy Police squad car and fled law enforcement in a high-speed chase was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Mercedes N. Patterson pleaded guilty to charges of theft over $10,000, burglary and aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer on Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court and was immediately sentenced by Judge Roger Thomson.
The theft charge came with a 10-year sentence, while the burglary and fleeing charges had five-year sentences, which will be served concurrently but consecutive to the theft charge.
As part of the plea agreement multiple other charges were dropped.
Patterson was arrested Dec. 22, 2021, in the 200 block of Maple after a nearly-four-hour standoff with police.
She fled Adams County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle from Camp Point. After the vehicle struck two parked cars just north of Fourth and Broadway in Quincy, she entered a Quincy Police squad car and took off with it.
The squad car was found abandoned in a backyard in the 300 block of Maple.
In handing down the sentence, Thomson told Patterson she was lucky that no one was hurt as she drove 100 mph in the squad car.
Patterson received credit for 211 days served in the Adams County Jail where she was held on a combined $350,000 bond.