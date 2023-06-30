Yohn case ready for trial after continuance denied

Bradley Yohn speaks to Judge Roger Thomson Friday, June 30, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. Yohn attempted to have his case continued from the July jury trial docket, but Thomson denied the motion.

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — Jury selection will start July 10 in the Bradley S. Yohn case after his motion to continue the case was denied for the second time this month.

Yohn who is representing himself in the case sought to continue the trial during a pretrial hearing Friday saying that it was a complex case for him to formulate a defense. 

