Yohn case ready for trial after continuance denied

QUINCY — Jury selection will start July 10 in the Bradley S. Yohn case after his motion to continue the case was denied for the second time this month.
Yohn who is representing himself in the case sought to continue the trial during a pretrial hearing Friday saying that it was a complex case for him to formulate a defense.
Yohn, 36, is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the Adams County state's attorney's office said prosecutors have been ready for trial for a year.
Judge Roger Thomson rejected the continuance noting the age of the case and that Yohn specifically requested an earlier trial setting after Thomson suggested an August trial date.
Yohn has repeatedly objected to continuances in his case or scheduling motion hearings at a later date.
"Any preparations you need to do for the July 10 jury trial should have been done," Thomson said.
Yohn also asked for appointed counsel Friday, which Thomson denied, telling Yohn he was told when he wished to represent himself that he would not get appointed counsel if requested.
Yohn was representing himself in June 2022 when the case was set for trial. Prospective jurors were at the door when he asked for an attorney.
As Yohn appeared to be upset with Thomson's ruling, court security moved closer causing Yohn to say it was "absurd" they were surrounding him.
"I don't find it absurd due to your previous behavior in court," Thomson told Yohn.
Yohn claimed there have never been issues with his behavior in court, though the security has removed him from the courtroom at multiple court appearances for outbursts.
After Thomson denied the motion to continue, Yohn said he had three additional motions to file, including a request for a change of venue.
He also filed a motion claiming his right to a speedy trial was violated.
Thomson set a motion hearing for July 7.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond, though earlier this month he was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possessing contraband in the jail.
