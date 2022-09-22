QUINCY — Standby counsel was appointed for the Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion just two weeks after he started representing himself for the second time.
Bradley S. Yohn's former attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, will be able to answer legal questions that Yohn may have in his case.
Judge Roger Thomson made the appointment after questioning Yohn for several minutes Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court.
"Are they going to be a phone-a-friend when you have a question?" Thomson asked.
Yohn said it would be for "education and research" and the attorney would not be in the courtroom at trial.
Nelson previously represented Yohn until he decided to represent himself for the second time earlier this month.
Yohn was set to represent himself in trial June 21 but he requested an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. However, after his request was granted, he said he would fire whomever was appointed and represent himself later.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary. All except the burglary charge are Class X felonies and carry a possible sentence between six and 30 years.
His case is on the November jury trial docket.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Also on Tuesday, Thomson approved Yohn's motions for discovery saying that if what he asked for exists, he would receive it.
Yohn repeatedly claimed that his constitutional rights and right to due process were being violated by Thomson, Jones, the media and even the court reporter, claiming the court transcripts were "manipulated." He objected to cameras in the courtroom, though cameras have been allowed in court since his first appearance in November 2021.
Thomson told Yohn several times to stick to the motions at hand and to avoid "superfluous arguments."
As he was being led out of courtroom Yohn told Schmitt's family that he didn't do anything to her, which lead to a reprimand from a court security officer.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.
