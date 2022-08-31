QUINCY — Two months after requesting a public defender while he represented himself, a Springfield man charged in a 2021 Adams County home invasion is again asking to represent himself.
Bradley S. Yohn filed the motion to represent himself last week in his case, which is set for trial in November.
Judge Roger Thomson set a hearing on the motion for Sept. 7 during a brief status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Court.
This is the second time Yohn has tried to dismiss Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson. On July 20, Thomson ruled there was no evidence of ineffective counsel and denied Yohn's motion.
Yohn was set to represent himself at trial on June 21 when he requested an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. After his request to get an attorney was granted, Yohn said in court that he would fire whomever was appointed and represent himself later.
He previously was represented by Public Defender John Citro until he decided to represent himself during a May 11 hearing.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Yohn is being held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.