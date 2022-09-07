QUINCY — Bradley S. Yohn will again represent himself in his upcoming trial.
Judge Roger Thomson approved the motion from Yohn Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Thomson questioned Yohn repeatedly on whether he understood what representing him would mean.
His trial is set to start Nov. 7, and he will return to court for a status hearing on Oct. 12.
Yohn was set to represent himself at trial on June 21 when he requested an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. After his request to get an attorney was granted, Yohn said in court that he would fire whomever was appointed and represent himself later.
During Wednesday's hearing, Yohn claimed Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson only visited with him twice in the jail since being appointed and hasn't done the "obvious things that lawyers do," though he only cited a change of venue motion.
Yohn did not file a change of venue motion when he was representing himself earlier.
He declared that his case was both "complex" and "simple" and that "the days of Johnnie Cochran are over" as he claimed in his statements to the court.
He asked for new appointed counsel or to represent himself, but upon pressing from Thomson, Yohn said he would represent himself.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary. All except the burglary charge are Class X felonies and carry a possible sentence between six and 30 years.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Yohn is being held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.
