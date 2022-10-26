QUINCY — The November trial of the Springfield man charged in the 2021 carjacking and home invasion is being delayed.
Though he has objected to continuances throughout his case, Bradley S. Yohn asked for the continuance Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court as he plans to file a motion seeking funds to hire an expert to review DNA evidence in the case.
Yohn who is representing himself in the case will return to court Nov. 30.
Judge Roger Thomson approved the motion over the Adams County state's attorney's object, though he told Yohn that bringing on an expert to review the DNA evidence and prepare a report likely would likely push the trial well into 2023.
Calling it a delay tactic, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the state's attorney's office, noted Yohn vocally objected to a continuance in April after Public Defender John Citro sought a continuance in order to seek an expert to assist with the defense.
"I find it cynical to say 'Now, I really do think I need a DNA expert,'" Jones said.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.