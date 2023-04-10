QUINCY — The Springfield man on trial for possessing contraband in the Adams County Jail is expected to take the stand in his defense Tuesday.
When asked Monday, after the jury was dismissed for the day, whether he would testify, Bradley S. Yohn told Judge Frank McCartney, "Darn right I will."
Yohn, 36, is being tried on one count of possessing contraband in a penal institution. The charge alleges that he possessed two thumb drives in his cell at the Adams County Jail.
Jurors are expected to start deliberating Tuesday.
The charges were brought against Yohn while he was held in the Adams County Jail following his arrest in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and assault of an Adams County woman. That case is pending.
During opening statements, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said the case came down to following the rules. Though Yohn was allowed to have paper discovery in his cell, evidence on CDs and thumb drives was not allowed.
"He was told 'You cannot have those in your cell," Jones said.
Yohn who is representing himself said the case is a "false representation of a criminal charge."
"Contraband is very illegal if, in fact, you are holding contraband," he said.
Adams County Jail Administrator Brian Curran said CDs and thumb drives are not allowed in cells, because CDs and thump drives could both be fashioned into weapons.
Curran also noted that Yohn had no way to access content on the drives, as he didn't have a computer in his cell.
Correctional Officer Cole Anderson testified an inmate approached him with information that led to corrections officers performing a "shake down" or Yohn's cell.
He said one thumb drive was found hidden in a bar of soap, and the other was found in the mattress, along with a spring.
Yohn spent a majority of his defense focusing on a third thumb drive that wasn't included in the evidence in the case, though Anderson later, under questioning from Jones, said another thumb drive was found in a bar of soap Yohn provided to another inmate.
Yohn will continue presenting his defense Tuesday.