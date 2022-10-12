Yohn trial remains set for November

Bradley Yohn reviews a document as his standby attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, listens to Judge Roger Thomson. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Adams County Circuit Court. Yohn's case remains set for trial next month.

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — Despite an oral motion to delay his case, Bradley S. Yohn's case remains set for trial next month.

Yohn who is representing himself attempted to argue after Judge Roger Thomson after the motion to continue the trial from its Nov. 14 start was denied Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. Thomson told Yohn to file a written motion.