Yohn trial remains set for November

QUINCY — Despite an oral motion to delay his case, Bradley S. Yohn's case remains set for trial next month.
Yohn who is representing himself attempted to argue after Judge Roger Thomson after the motion to continue the trial from its Nov. 14 start was denied Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. Thomson told Yohn to file a written motion.
"Do not interrupt me, or you will be removed from the courtroom," Thomson said.
"Well, I'm ready to go," Yohn responded, which resulted in Thomson having him removed from the courtroom.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Yohn repeatedly clashed with Thomson during the hearing, which included an evidentiary motion that was closed to the public.
After Yohn's standby attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, requested that the parameters of his involvement be defined, Yohn objected to "any parameters."
"I have a constitutional right to standby counsel," Yohn said.
"You have no right to standby counsel," Thomson replied, explaining that Yohn has a right to counsel but he had waived that right.
Nelson was instructed to answer legal questions from Yohn, as well as to attend the trial, where the jury will be told that Yohn is representing himself.
Yohn is set to return to court Oct. 28 for a pre-trial hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.