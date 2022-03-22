PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking information on the location of David Smart following a recent drug investigation by the department.
David Smart, 55, was charged by the Pike County State’s Attorney with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. A warrant has been issued for Smart’s arrest. The Pittsfield Police Department is asking anyone with information on the location of Smart contact the Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500. Information will be kept confidential and anyone making a report may be eligible for a cash reward.