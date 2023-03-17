QUINCY — For the second year in a row, pool shooters from across the state and surrounding areas converged on Quincy for the American Cue Sports Illinois State Association tournament.

"We have about 900 unique players making up between 2,600 and 3,000 entries across 22 primary events scheduled," Cecil Messer said. Messer is the president of the national ACS board. "We started with practice Tuesday night, and we're not leaving until Sunday night."

