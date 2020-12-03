QUEEN CITY, Mo. — The Clark County boys basketball team defeated Brookfield 44-32 in the semifinals of the Tri-Rivers Tournament on Thursday evening.
The Indians (2-1) advance to face Knox County in the championship on Saturday afternoon.
Clark County’s defense held the Bulldogs to just nine points in the first half, while the Indians scored 23 of their own to take a 14-point lead into halftime. Brookfield came out stronger in the third quarter offensively, putting 15 points on the board thanks in part to three 3-pointers by Beau Kunkel, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead as Clark County kept ahead with nine points to lead 32-24 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Indians went 7 for 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to stave off any Bulldog comeback and secure the victory. Carter Briscoe led Clark County with 13 points, while Conner Pearl had 11 points and Gabe Hunziker added nine, including a perfect 4-for-4 mark from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, Mo.
Marion County holds off Highland
The Marion County girls basketball team held a 42-32 advantage heading into the fourth quarter against Highland on Thursday, just enough cushion to help the Mustangs withstand a late Cougar rally and come away with a 56-51 victory.
Halle Keilholz led the Mustangs with 16 points, including connecting on 4 of 10 threes, and she tied for a team-high eight rebounds along with Delaney Straus. Olivia Wood also reached double figures with 11 points for Marion County.
PHILADELPHIA, Mo.
Cougars tame Mustangs
The Highland boys basketball team held Marion County to 32 percent shooting and forced 24 turnovers in a 65-31 victory on the road on Thursday. The Cougars led 23-5 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 35-9 at halftime. Highland outrebounded the Mustangs 40-23.