MONROE CITY, Mo. — The South Shelby boys basketball team hung close with Van-Far throughout the entirety of their opening-round match of the Monroe City Tournament, but ultimately the Indians were just able to nudge past the Cardinals for a 52-50 victory.
Van-Far jumped out to a 15-10 lead in the first quarter, but South Shelby closed within 32-31 by halftime thanks in part to an 11-point outburst by Cole Mitchell in the second. The two teams battled to a tie at 40 through the three quarters, and Van-Far was just able to outscore South Shelby by two in the fourth quarter.
Mitchell finished with 17 points for the Cardinals (1-2) while Trey Countryman had 13 points and Shawn Wilkerson had 10. Damon Long had 19 points for the Indians (1-1) and Nikos Connaway had 18.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.
Kirksville hounds Clark County
The Clark County boys basketball team suffered a 61-24 loss to Kirksville on the road on Tuesday evening. Three players scored in double figures for the Tigers (2-0) led by Noah Copeland with 14 points. Carter Briscoe led the Indians (2-3) with six points.