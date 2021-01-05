EWING, Mo. — The Palmyra boys basketball team came back from is winter hiatus in a big way by taking down Scotland County 63-24 in the opening round of the Highland Tournament on Tuesday.
The top-seeded Panthers (5-2) came out swinging, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second to take a 37-10 lead into halftime. Aaron Stamper in particular had the hot hand, scoring seven points in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 23. Ab e Haerr also reached double figures with 13 points and Laydin Lochman finished with nine points.
Palmyra will face fifth-seeded Highland in the semifinals on Thursday after the Cougars took down Knox County 53-48.
CANTON, Mo.
Indians knocked out by Tigers
The Clark County boys basketball team lost 62-30 to Kirksville in the opening round of the Highland Tournament at Canton High School on Tuesday. The seventh-seeded Indians struggled to just six points out of the gate, leading to a 38-14 halftime deficit.
Clark County finally got something rolling with 12 points in the third quarter, but the Tigers added 19 points and added to their already-comfortable lead. Sam Wheeler led the Indians (4-8) with eight points while Noah Copeland had 16 points to lead the Tigers.
Kirksville moves on to face Macon in the semifinals on Thursday, while Clark County takes on Canton in the consolation round.