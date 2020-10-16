KINGDOM CITY, Mo. —The Mark Twain football team allowed 26 points in the first half and suffered a 47-12 loss to North Callaway on Friday night.
“I told our kids I think it was our worst game we played,” Mark Twain coach Karl Asbury said. “We did give North Callaway quite a bit of touchdowns. They had a blocked punt for a touchdown. They had an interception for a touchdown, and right before the half, they scored on a long touchdown pass. You take away those 21 points, it’s a lot closer ballgame.”
Mark Twain got an 11-yard touchdown pass from Evan Torrence to Lakoda Preston in the second quarter and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Payton Hawkins to Connor Eckler in the fourth.
“We just got learn from it and keep working to get better,” Asbury said. “We did move the ball and we had some drives we got down inside the 30 and just couldn’t finish drives. Being a young team, we got to keep working.”
MEMPHIS, Mo.
Tigers shut out in second half
The Scotland County football team struggled offensively Friday night, getting shut out in the second half and suffering a 22-6 loss to Harrisburg.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Tigers answered in the second quarter when Kaden Anders scored on a 6-yard run. Harrisburg added an 86-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion in the third quarter. The Bulldogs also had a 75-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Scotland County rushed for 289 yards, getting 133 from Hayden Long. The quarterback also threw for 101 yards, but the Tigers committed three turnovers.