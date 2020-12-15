SHELBINA, Mo. — The South Shelby girls basketball team drilled seven threes in the first quarter of Tuesday’s home game against Canton on the way to an early 28-4 lead.
That proved to be enough cushion as the Ladybirds coasted to a 64-54 victory. Kaylee Gaines hit five of the seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and connected on eight total hits from behind the 3-point line for a team-high 24 points. Hannah Wegman followed with 14 points for South Shelby (4-2) and Emma Dovin finished with 11.
CENTRALIA, Mo.
Pirates tossed by Panthers
The Hannibal wrestling team fell 51-18 to Centralia on Tuesday evening. The Panthers picked up five victories by forfeit and three victories by pinfall. Chad Culp picked up a win at 126 pounds for the Pirates, defeating Jesse Shannon by a 9-6 decision. Peyton Elliot was an 8-3 victor over Zane Dubes at 132, while Trevor Wilson at 170 and Ashton Braden at 182 were both victors by pinfall.
MEMPHIS, Mo.
Tigers take down Rams
The Scotland County boys basketball team defeated Schuyler County 58-42 at home on Tuesday night. Owen Triplett had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Kabe Hamlin followed with 13 points and Hunter Holt dropped in 10.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Clark County returns with victory
The Clark County girls basketball made its debut on the court on Tuesday with a 49-46 victory over Keokuk. The Indians (1-0) had to delay the start of their season due to a quarantine from COVID-19 exposure, taking away potentially six games in the process.
Clark County hopped out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter and extended that to 26-48 by halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Indians’ lead had grown to 40-30, before the Chiefs made a run at the end to bring it close. Alexis Ellison led Clark County to victory in its opener with 16 points.
MOBERLY, Mo.
Pirates fall to Greyhounds
The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Moberly 49-25 on the road Tuesday night.
It was a tough night for the Pirates (1-6), as they were outscored in every quarter. Moberly (2-3) dominated the second half, limiting Hannibal to only 11 points.
Moberly freshman Grace Billington led her team with 21 points, while Asa Fanning added 11 points.
Hannibal senior Allie Hull led the team with eight points.
PHILADELPHIA, Mo.
Mustangs gallop by Tigers
The Marion County girls basketball team picked up a 53-20 victory over Higbee at home on Tuesday night.
Halle Keilholz finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mustangs (3-2) while Delany Straus had nine points, five rebounds and five steals and Olivia Wood had eight points and six steals.
PHILADELPHIA, Mo.
Marion County kept down by Higbee
The Marion County boys basketball team fell 60-28 at home to Higbee on Tuesday. Root Cheney led the Mustangs (0-5) with nine points and Spencer Whetstone had eight points and six rebounds.
CLARKSVILLE, Mo.
Hawks soar past Cougars
The Highland girls basketball team fell 58-37 to Clopton on the road on Tuesday night. Ansley Bringer finished with 12 points to pace the Cougars (2-3) and Marissa Abell finished with eight points. Caragan Lockard led the Hawks (5-3) with 17 points while Mary Margaret Garrett and Madelyn Brune both had 11 points.