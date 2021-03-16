MENDON, Ill. — The Unity volleyball season opened with a three-set victory over Central on Tuesday, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13.
Both of the first two sets were close until the leading team reached 20 points, then the Mustangs closed strong in the first set and the Panthers closed well in the second.
Unity came out hot in the third set and built a sizable lead early, too much for Central to overcome. Kyra Carothers led the Mustangs with 19 kills while Taylor Nichols had 37 assists and three aces. Karlee Marlow finished with five digs, six service points and 13 assists to lead the Panthers.
BUSHNELL, Ill.
Chargers come back in opener
The Illini West volleyball team rebounded from a loss in its first set of the season on Tuesday to defeat Bushnell-Prairie City 18-25, 25-11, 25-9.
Ava Bliss led the Chargers with 10 kills and Josie Bryan followed with eight kills. Caydee Kirkham had 27 assists, while Alisza LeMaire led defensively with 18 digs and finished with four aces on 12 service points.
PITTSFIELD, Ill.
Saukees start season strong
The Pittsfield volleyball team began the season on Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-11 victory over Griggsville-Perry.
Katie Cox had six kills to pace the Saukees and Kate Hoover led with 10 service points.